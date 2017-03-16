Celine Dion unloads Hobe Sound guest house, but her mansion still could be yours

It’s a far cry from the $38.5 million beachfront Jupiter Island property that the singer of “My Heart Will Go On” has been unable to sell after four years on the market, but Celine Dion still made a few bucks off her most recent South Florida real estate deal.
According to records, Dion used the blind trust Sheer Claren to buy a nondescript suburban house in The Arbors community of Hobe Sound in 2009.
It was “just” $430,000, according to records.
And the diva intended to use it for staff, family and friends who were visiting but didn’t stay in her main nine-bedroom mansion in Jupiter Island, a real estate source said.
But because it was empty most of the time, Dion finally put the four-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot property on the market — and eventually got a buyer to plunk down $534,094, Martin County records show.
The singer’s people don’t comment about the singer’s real estate machinations.
Dion’s main house on South Beach Road in Jupiter Island, meanwhile, is still ready to be swiped by a one percenter who loves the ocean, the Intracoastal and a full-fledged water park in between.
The beachfront property was first “offered” for $72 million, but the asking price melted by about half in January.
