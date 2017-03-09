Chad Ochocinco’s home near Hard Rock Stadium to be auctioned off

If you wanna be like former Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson, you’ll have your chance to sleep in what once was his bedroom on March 29.
Johnson’s Miami-Dade County house is scheduled to be auctioned off in a foreclosure sale on that day.
The crib, located at Sports Acres near Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, was foreclosed on by two entities: the neighborhood’s homeowners association and a mortgage holder.
It’s likely they’ll all be made whole, and there might even be a couple of bucks left for Johnson.
Ocho owes $220,000 in unpaid mortgage payments and principal and another $7,000 in unpaid homeowners association fees. The property’s estimated to be worth $350,000.
It’s also estimated that $45 million transited through Johnson’s bank accounts over his 11 years in the National Football League that included six selections to the Pro Bowl.
The six-bedroom house, at 20546 NW Eighth Court, was purchased by Johnson for $265,000 in June 2012, about the time he prepared to attend camp for his first season with the Fins.
Two months later, Johnson was cut by then-coach Joe Philbin when he became a distraction after a domestic violence arrest.
With no job, no job project and no salary, Johnson quit paying the bills on the house in 2015, after he played his last season with the Canadian Football League’s Montreal squad.
Johnson couldn’t be reached for comment.
Comments