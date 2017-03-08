Jose Lambiet

Jason Derulo drops $73K at strip club, and guess who’s gonna pay

Miramar-based superstar Jason Derulo just made a compelling case for tax reform.

The paparazzis caught up with the “Want To Want Me” singer early Tuesday as he came out of the Ace of Diamonds, a West Hollywood strip club, where he’d spent $53,439.75 on booze and dropped another $20,000 on strippers.

Derulo said he wasn’t sweating it because he was handing over the receipt to his accountant — the $73,000 was a totally legit write-off because the shindig at the strip club was a single release party!

According to the receipt printed at 1:55 a.m. from The Penthouse Nightclub, Derulo purchased five bottles of Ace Rose pink Champagne for $1,400 each, five magnums of 1942 Don Julio tequila for $2,200 each and three magnums of Dom Perignon Luminous at $7,000 a pop.

When the 26 percent service charge of $10,140 and the $4,299.74 tax were taken into account, Derulo spent an insane $53,439.75 on alcohol.

The typical American family of four earned $53,657 in 2014.

Derulo went on to say, “I’m from Miami, this is my lifestyle. This is where I come from.”

