Flo Rida calls this mansion home. But where is it?

Makes a lot of sense that Carol City rapper Flo Rida scooped up the house that his music producer, Elric “E-Class” Prince, put on the market last year.
Who other than Flo would want a crib not too far from the rough neighborhood where he grew up, with a basketball court painted in Miami Heat colors, a floor-to-ceiling painting of a woman’s derriere and tablets in every room to to control the AC, music, lighting, ambiance and even the blinds?
Only the singer of “Low, My House” and “Club Can’t Handle Me!”
So, according to a deed filed in Miami-Dade County last week, Flo. a.k.a. Tramar Dillard, took out a mortgage for $1,040,000 and got Prince’s five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 7,200 square-foot house in the North Links Country Club area of Hialeah.
The purchase price hasn’t been published, but the last time Prince reduced it from the original $1.6 million, it was down to $1.35 million.
Prince, who also produces Rick Ross, is lucky if he broke even. He paid $520,000 in 2012, then leveled it and built a brand new mansion.
We reached out to Flo’s attorney for comment, but his voice mail was full and couldn’t accept a request for comment. The singer also owns a $2 million house in Southwest Ranches, Broward County.
By the way, Flo Rida headlines SunFest in late April in West Palm Beach.
Comments