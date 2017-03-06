State of Florida: Trump Doral owes employment tax money

President Donald Trump and corporate taxes are like truth and lies: they don’t necessarily mesh.
Which is why it’s not really surprising that the state of Florida is going after one of Trump’s Miami corporations for unpaid re-employment taxes.
According to records, the state’s Department of Revenue slapped a lien on the Trump Miami Resort Management, the company created by the president to manage his Trump National Doral Miami golf resort, after it was unable to collect the tax that helps unemployed Floridians survive.
The paperwork shows Trump’s company didn’t send its share for the last fiscal year.
And now, Florida’s taxman wants $443.86 for the levy, plus $29.10 in interests, $292.56 in penalties and another $90.12 in fees for a grand total of $855.64.
Trump Miami Resort Management is based in Trump Tower in Manhattan, according to state corporate records, and is one of the hundreds of entities that Trump announced he gave to sons Don Jr. and Eric to manage.
And while Trump companies in Miami have dealt with dozens of liens from contractors for millions of dollars, this is the first from a government entity, county records show.
Alan Garten, the attorney for Trump’s numerous businesses, didn’t respond to a message left on his cellphone.
