Miami model guilty in N.Y. fraud scheme but gets off

A Miami model was spared jail time or even probation by a judge in Manhattan this week when she was sentenced for her role in a scheme to defraud credit card companies.
Patricia Perez-Gonzalez, 26, was accused of helping her boyfriend steal the identities of senior citizens, then using their names to open high-limit credit cards.
By the time the pair got arrested last year, they’d rang up $2 million in purchases on 40 Amex Platinum credit cards.
Perez-Gonzalez, who used to flood Miami social media with selfies in a bikini, had no comment for reporters when she left the courthouse Thursday with her mother.
Wearing a demure black overcoat and a turtle neck sweater, Perez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to a minor charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree.
Because this was the first time she was in trouble with the law, Perez-Gonzalez received no jail time and no probation, according to New York media.
After Perez-Gonzalez and her then-beau, Alberto Companioni, 31, were nabbed, investigators conducted a search of her Miami condo and discovered a stash of luxury items, including Rolex watches, Chanel and Hermes handbags worth $5,000 each, Apple electronics and evidence of trips to Hawaii and California and New York.
For nearly two years, the couple took their meals in the finest restaurants, partied in the most expensive clubs and filled closets with clothes.
The couple used the web to glean information about elderly people that they then used to open credit accounts. They then had the cards sent to vacant houses to be picked up.
Companioni will face up to six years in jail when he is sentenced later this year. He plead guilty to grand larceny and identity theft.
Perez-Gonzalez didn’t return a call and email for comment but said in court she has put the incident behind her and become a straight-A student in college.
The judge agreed, telling Perez-Gonzalez: “I don’t anticipate I or any other judge will ever see you again.”
