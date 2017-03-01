Will Tiger Woods have a day in court?

Tiger Woods, who’s been mostly absent from the greens for nearly a year, could be brought in to testify in a slip-and-fall lawsuit filed against him by a former Surfside cop.
While he’s been spared the humiliation of getting deposed on video so far, the winner of four Masters could end up having to interrupt his preparation for a return to the links to answer questions about his Jupiter Island property’s sprinkler system.
According to recent filings in a lawsuit brought against Woods in Martin County by retired cop John Davis, lawyers for both Davis and Woods failed to come to terms during a lengthy mediation Feb. 15.
“We couldn’t come up with an agreement,” said Michael Feiler, Davis’ attorney, “but we’re not in an impasse just yet. We’re still talking.”
A trial scheduled for next week in Stuart was postponed, but Feiler expects a three-day trial will take place in April if no settlement is signed.
“At that point, I will depose Tiger Woods and have him testify in the trial,” Feiler said.
Davis was working a private security detail on the golfer’s sprawling beach-to-Intracoastal property in 2010 when, he alleges, he slipped on a wet marble floor while patrolling the $50 million property and seriously injured his knee.
According to the lawsuit, a badly oriented sprinkler-head was the culprit, and Tiger should have known an accident was bound to happen.
Woods’ attorney, who didn’t respond to an email for comment, has been arguing Davis could’ve seen the wet surface and stayed on firm ground.
