Why is ex-Dolphins coach Joe Philbin still hanging around?

We might never be rid of Joe Philbin after all.
The former Miami Dolphins head coach, who was fired in October 2015 to make way for current tactician Adam Gase, has had such a hard time selling his crib in Davie that he just pulled it off the market.
With a slowdown in the mansion-selling business over the past few months Philbin, a nice man who just couldn’t squeeze much talent out of his players, is planning to wait a few months before listing it again.
Now an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts, Philbin is spending some time at the house, in the Northstar Estates development, to escape Indiana’s wretched off-season weather.
“It’s not that he needs the money,” said a Realtor familiar with the property. “But if he’s not coaching in South Florida, he’s not interested in having any property here.”
Philbin listed the place within hours of his firing for $2.5 million.
With the buzz about the property faint, the six-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot behemoth went to $2.37 million, then $2.27 million before getting pulled off the market.
“He bought it for $1.7 million in 2012,” the Realtor said. “He just wants to break even at this point.”
Real estate websites describe the property as “an impeccable celebrity style mansion ... with wine room, media and billiard rooms,” separate in-law quarters and a motorcourt. The style may be strangely reminiscent of a Middle Ages nobleman's fort.
Philbin will always be remembered for his firing of free agent wide receiver Chad Johnson in 2012 shortly after Johnson was arrested for beating down his then wife, reality TV star Evelyn Lozada.
