She walked the catwalk, but now she’s working it as Melania Trump

A Miami Beach model is grateful for the Donald Trump White House, and especially for first lady Melania Trump.
Why?
International catwalk fixture Mira Tzur, 45, has just seen her career extended by a few years, courtesy of her resemblance to Melania.
With the right makeup and getup, the Israel-born Tzur is a dead ringer for Trump’s wife of 12 years, a fellow model.
Same weight. Same size. Same facial features.
And as the good businesswoman that she is, Tzur is now charging $3,000 plus expenses to appear at private functions as Melania — without ever meeting her.
Tzur’s act even comes complete with a Donald lookalike, New York actor John Di Domenico.
“It’s not really a second career,” says Tzur, who has appeared in TV commercials for Advil and Neutrogena and other products. “It’s an extension of my existing career.”
Tzur said she didn’t know she looked like Melania until a friend who’s a photographer asked her to dress like the 46-year-old Melania and took some photos.
The result, she says, was uncanny.
Since the presidential inauguration last month, Tzur has done eight gigs as a Melania impersonator, with more coming.
Tzur, who grew up as a ballet dancer near Tel Aviv, says she genuinely likes the first couple.
“I feel great admiration for both of them,” Tzur said. “That makes my job ever better.”
