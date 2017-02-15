Univision anchor wants $3.4 million for Gables home

“Noticiero Univision” anchorwoman Maria Elena Salinas put her Coral Gables house on the market earlier this month, and she stands to make a mint.
Salinas, 62, wants $3.4 million for her property on Granada Boulevard, in the heart of the city, according to real estate records.
And that could only make WFOR-CBS4 star anchor Eliott Rodriguez envious, but he’s such a gentleman he’d never admit to that.
Rodriguez was once married to Salinas, and they bought the place together in 1995 for a couple hundred thousand.
Then when they divorced in 2007, records show, Rodriguez let Salinas have the property as part of their settlement, and Salinas now owns the place free and clear, according to records.
And with the millions headed into Salinas’ coffers, Rodriguez didn’t return a call for comment.
The property, meanwhile, is touted to be a 1937 architectural gem on a corner lot with five bedrooms and a giant family room with exposed beams.
The 4,500-square-foot mansion was designed by Phineas Paist, Coral Gables founder George Merrick’s architect.
Salinas has held the anchor’s desk at Univision for more than 30 years. She announced in January she’ll host an English-language investigative journalism show, “The Real Story,” slated to premiere this summer on Investigation Discovery.
