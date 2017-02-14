Valen-timing: Miami high society couple’s divorce finalized

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like two people married for 28 years who get along great — and get divorced.
High-profile society couple Bob and Jody Dickinson on Tuesday filed the last papers to finalize their split after nearly three decades atop Miami’s society scene.
Actually, a judge pronounced them unmarried Jan. 18.
But on Tuesday, they filed documents in which Bob transfers some of the millions he made as the longtime CEO of Carnival Cruise Line to Jody.
According to the court documents, cool heads all around allowed a high-money split to move quickly, in just six months. It took one court hearing and a couple of private mediation sessions to see this one through.
The socialites agreed to a divorce settlement Nov. 22, according to the divorce decree, and the former lovebirds agreed to keep it out of the public realm unless one of the two messes up.
Already Bob, 74, and his famous wine collection have been busy starting their new life. Records show he just spent $1.7 million on a luxury townhouse alongside the Riviera Country Club golf course in Coral Gables.
As for now Jody, 57, maintains ownership of their bayfront home in Coconut Grove, which is on the market for $6.2 million, and another mansion near the beach in Palm Beach County. That’s also on the market, for $3.3 million.
Jody is keeping her married name.
Neither of the Dickinsons’ attorneys commented.
Over the years, the couple worked for several charities and hosted countless fundraisers for nonprofits.
Bob was chairman of the board of the Camillus House, a nonprofit that caters to the homeless population. And he was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to the Florida Council on Homelessness.
Jody is involved with several animal rights non-profits.
Comments