Cop who shot unarmed man on bike now part of Trump detail at Palm Beach airport

1:12 Hundreds protest President Trump's immigration policy at mosque Pause

3:28 Man dressed as construction worker steals utility trailer

0:29 Video shows moments before teen is gunned down in Northwest Miami-Dade

0:32 Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest

0:39 Pinecrest police respond to a child left in a car

0:40 Police search for shopper with stolen credit card

2:36 Miami-Dade police arrest 2 persons involved in the MLK Day shooting where 8 people were shot

1:31 New bodycam shows Miami-Dade police officers at Martin Luther King Day shooting

1:57 Did Florida overpay for private prison contract?