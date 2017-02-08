Love is in the air again at Pippen household

NBA legend Scottie Pippen is discovering that breaking up might be harder to do than winning a world championship.
The seven-time champion with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls is said to have patched things up with wife of 20 years Larsa, and the couple’s divorce file in Fort Lauderdale indeed appears to reflect their newfound love.
After a slew of motions when Scottie handed in his divorce petition in October, there has been no movement so far this year.
In fact Scottie, 51, was supposed to make available his financial affidavit Jan. 20, according to records, and the deadline passed without Scottie’s affidavit and without a gentle reminder from Larsa’s attorneys.
The ball player originally filed for divorce in October after he allegedly found out Larsa, who once starred in the reality show The Real Housewives of Miami, was messing around with rapper Future.
Larsa denied it, but Scottie and Larsa had several arguments at their $10 million canal-front mansion in Fort Lauderdale that brought police to the house. There was no arrest.
At first, the paperwork shows, Scottie demanded to be the primary caretaker of their four children and asked that a judge deem it unnecessary for Larsa to be paid any alimony.
Scottie claimed he and Larsa signed a pre-nup before their wedding. But court records show they both agreed to rescind and declare void that pre-nup last year, and Larsa was using that as the reason she should be paid.
Scottie’s attorney didn’t return a call for comment. Jorge Cestero, Larsa’s attorney, said she asked him not to comment.
“We might have an announcement in the near future,” Cestero said.
Comments