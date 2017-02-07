Ravens RB Terrance West, South Beach hotel settle suit over Rolex heist

Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West and the owners of The Metropole South Beach Hotel quietly settled a lawsuit West filed in a Miami-Dade County court after he was robbed twice in one day at the hotel last year.
The terms of the deal the parties reached are confidential.
But Darren Heitner, West’s attorney, said his client was happy with the outcome.
“He’s just glad to be able to move on and focus on football,” Heitner said.
In the strange lawsuit, filed in April, West said both incidents occurred within a few hours Feb. 27 at the moderately priced hotel on Collins Avenue.
By the end of the day, the lawsuit says, the heists possibly perpetrated by two young women and an accomplice cost West $53,129 in stolen luxury goods and cash.
West explained how he was approached in the lobby by two women with whom he struck up a conversation. The women allegedly then went to the front desk and talked the clerk into making them a keycard to give them access into West’s room. West said he didn’t give them permission to go in.
By the time West returned, his two Rolex watches were missing.
An hour after his theft report was filed with Miami Beach PD, the court papers read, “Mr. West heard a knock on the door of his suite.”
He thought it was another cop with follow-up questions about the first incident.
Instead, an unidentified male suspect forced his way into the room and threatened to kill West and a friend visiting him, he said.
“Mr. West was under the belief that this man was armed with a firearm because he saw a bulge on the assailant’s hip,” the paperwork reads.
The robber asked for cash and got $5,000. He also took a pair of Christian Louboutin men’s shoes before disappearing.
Surveillance video confirmed the incidents reported by West, and he sued for two counts of negligence.
In their response, Metropole owners said West had no claim of emotional distress because the robber didn’t touch him.
The hotel’s attorney didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.
