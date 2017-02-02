For $50K, pop the question where Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez filmed videos

Kanye West rented San Francisco’s 70,000-seat Candlestick Park to propose to Kim Kardashian.
And “Million Dollar Listing New York” star Ryan Serhant famously shut down Times Square so he could ask Emilia Bechrackis to marry him.
Looking for an over-the-top engagement in Miami Beach?
Leave it to the folks at The Temple House, the cool private event venue on Euclid Avenue that once served as a synagogue.
Right on time for St. Valentine’s Day, Temple House owner Dan Davidson is proposing a $50,000 engagement package at the Art Deco marvel that includes a social media consultant and the video-mapping projection of the couple’s life together during the dinner for two.
“Hey, it’s 2017,” said Terri Lynn, the venue’s spokeswoman, “and a man showing up with a ring and a cupcake doesn’t cut it anymore.”
So, what do you get for that kind of dough?
First off, the venue — classic Miami Beach architecture used by dozens of artists for music videos, including Jennifer Lopez and One Direction, and even the Kardashians, who gathered in the minimalistic ballroom to shoot their Christmas card.
“The couple will be all alone in this great space designed for 400 people,” Lynn says.
And then, there are the accoutrements: a uniformed doorman; champagne and Russian caviar upon arrival; live DJ with custom audio package; catered gourmet dinner for two; confetti canon if and when she says yes; custom lighting; floral arrangements; Belgian chocolate dessert table; a private videographer and photographer, and a limo ride home.
There’s also a video mapping show of the couple’s early months projected onto the four walls and the ceiling.
And the package comes with a social media consultant — because nothing says I Love You like a dozen tweets about your most intimate moment.
Comments