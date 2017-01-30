Trump Doral settles lawsuit over biting bedbugs

White smoke over President Donald Trump’s Trump National Doral Miami golf resort!
The scandal of the luxury resort’s bed bugs is about the go away.
In a bit of good news for the new president, court records show his attorneys in Miami have reached a tentative settlement with a business traveler who sued the resort after his back, face and arms were devoured by voracious bed bugs at the revamped resort.
In a terse one-page report just slipped into the court file, court-appointed mediator Frank Allocca filed a notice that reads “an agreement was reached.”
There was no details in what will likely be a confidential deal.
New Jersey insurance executive Eric Linder, who woke up from a night’s sleep at the resort in March 2016 with dozen of bites, didn’t return calls for comment. Neither did his lawyer nor Trump’s local lawyer.
Linder, 63, filed suit in late July along with disgusting photos of his back and neck riddled with red blotches after he slept at the resort’s $300-a-night Jack Nicklaus-themed villa.
“I was deceived by Trump’s image,” Linder told Gossip Extra earlier this year. “It’s a 5-star resort where this shouldn’t happen. It was really traumatic.”
After his trip to an express care clinic, Linder had to cover his body with a disinfecting ointment and let the sauce harden for 24 hours before washing it off.
Linder also abandoned several business suits at the resort from fear they’d shelter Trump’s bugs while he traveled back home then would spread through his home.
Linder, according to Doral’s response, “conducted himself so carelessly and negligently that his conduct was the sole proximate cause or contributing cause” to the bug covering his body.
Comments