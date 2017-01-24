Anthony Shriver sells house in Miami Beach

Miami society darling Anthony Shriver, who spends most of his time thinking about ways to better the lives of others, made a few hundred thousand for himself shortly before Christmas in the sale of a house in Miami Beach.
The charity-minded Shriver, brother of former TV news host Maria Shriver and a nephew of President John F. Kennedy, just sold a contemporary three-bedroom house at 6145 La Gorce Dr. for $1.25 million, according to county records.
The buyer was a Brit telecom big named James Tooke.
Shriver is mainly known for his founding Best Buddies International, a non-profit that encourages a greater acceptance of people with intellectual disabilities.
But public records show Shriver also knows a thing or two about Miami Beach real estate.
Shriver, who has five children with his wife Alina, bought the crib just south of West 63rd Street in 2005 for $764,000.
He did some of the updates, then sold it at almost twice the price. And the property doesn’t even have a pool!
While Shriver seems to consider a run for governor every few years — as a Democrat of course — he also could hit paydirt on his homestead, just south of the investment property he sold.
The Shriver family lives in a six-bedroom mansion on Pine Tree Drive that’s worth in the $9 million-range, according to the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser’s Office. He bought in 1996 for $1.2 million.
