Karent Sierra tells her side of a messy story

Former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Karent Sierra has been summoned to appear at a deposition next week for a nasty lawsuit she filed against her homeowner’s insurance.
Dentist-to-the-stars Sierra, who turns 43 Thursday, recently sued the Sunrise-base Federated National Insurance Co. in a Miami-Dade County circuit court over what she claims has been the company’s denial of coverage for water damage in her $700,000-house on Southwest 50th Street, just west of the Miami Biltmore Hotel.
In its response, Federated accuses Sierra of refusing to let inspectors in the house and claims she didn’t abide by the contract she signed with the company.
The lawyers on both sides didn’t comment, and Sierra didn’t return a call seeking comment made to her dental practice, Karent Sierra Dentistry and Medspa in Coral Gables.
According to the breach-of-contract lawsuit, the house sustained water damage “on or about” Jan. 3, 2016. The lawsuit doesn’t provide details, something that Federated’s lawyers pounced on in their response. But it does indicate the damage included fungi and wet rot.
According to Sierra’s attorney, Federated denied the claim after “an inordinate amount of time” passed. Worse, according to Sierra: The insurance carrier refused even to investigate the damage.
Federated’s response? It lists 17 reasons why Sierra shouldn’t get paid.
Sierra’s lawsuit is so “vague and ambiguous” that the judge shouldn’t even bother hearing the case, the company claims in a response that’s much longer than the complaint.
In a nutshell, Federated says Sierra made it difficult for adjusters to estimate the damaged and even denied them access to the house. She also failed to keep a record of the repair and protect the house from further damage, and is called negligent and careless in how she keeps her house.
Sierra, however, isn’t one to walk away from a good feud.
She was standout on the second season of ‘RHOM’ and became famous for her catfights with castmates Alexia Echevarria and Adriana DeMoura. Sierra even dumped her boyfriend at the time after the show exposed his getting overly friendly with other women.
Comments