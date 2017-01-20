Jose Lambiet

Scottie Pippen, in midst of divorce, gets popped for speeding. Guess how fast he was going

Power, speed and grace were Scottie Pippen’s recipe on the basketball court when he helped Michael Jordan win six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls.

If you ask state troopers, former Olympic dream-teamer Pip’s still got speed — in his grey $220,000 wagon.

Hall-of-Famer Pippen, 51, was clocked at the wheel of his Mercedes AMG G65 at a whopping 90 mph on I-595 near Fort Lauderdale the other day.

That would be fine on the Autobahn, but the speed limit there, near the I-95 junction, was 65 mph.

According to court papers, Fort Lauderdale resident Pippen didn’t just peak while passing someone. He was at a steady 90 mph for more than half a mile until he was pulled over.

And since things are rarely simple with Pippen, the trooper also cited him for driving with a license that was suspended six months ago.

Total damage: $445.

Pippen pleaded not guilty and has a hearing before a magistrate Tuesday at the regional courthouse in Plantation.

It’s not, meanwhile, the only court action Pippen is seeing.

He filed for divorce from wife Larsa last year, and the case is pending.

Scottie’s lawyer didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.

