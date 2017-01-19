We now know who bought Pharrell’s Miami condo

A major donor and supporter of the failed presidential bid by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been identified as the buyer of singer Pharrell Williams’ downtown Miami condo a few months ago.
At the time of the summer of the “Happy” singer’s crib 40 floors above the Magic City, Realtors manage to keep quiet the ID of those who paid a fire sale price of $9.2 million for the breathtaking Bristol Tower apartment.
But county property records recently published show the buyers were big pharma execs Ketan Mehta and his wife Smita. Together, they run a specialty pharma firm near Princeton, New Jersey, that manufactures generic medications.
“We were really fortunate to land this place,” the down-to-earth Ketan Mehta said Thursday. “The view, the high ceiling, the open spaces.”
It took the funny-hatted Williams more than four years to unload the condo after originally listing it for $16.8 million.
Williams actually lost nearly $3 million in the sale. He bought the place in 2007 for $12.5 million, according to records.
At one point, Williams even offered to throw in the condo’s collection of pop art by painter and sculptor Takashi Murakami and giant Kidrobot toys into the deal, but Mehta, 55, said pop art isn’t his thing.
“I’m familiar with a couple of his songs and we were sorry we didn’t meet Mr. Williams during the transaction, but his art wasn’t really what we like,” Mehta said.
What’s his favorite part of living in a five-bedroom palace with a 360-degree view of the city, cupola ceiling and private pool in the sky?
“We love the people of Miami,” Mehta said. “It’s a wonderful city.”
