Trump Doral’s bedbug lawsuit coming to a head

Thursday morning, hours before the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, the billionaire’s representatives will try to settle a nasty lawsuit filed by a business traveler against his Trump National Doral Miami golf resort.
According to court papers, the fancy revamped resort’s lawyers and those of its insurance carrier are supposed to meet with New Jersey insurance executive Eric Linder to discuss how to make him whole after his alleged encounter with voracious Doral bed bugs in March 2016.
Linder filed suit in late July in a Miami-Dade County court, and even filed disgusting photos of his back and neck riddled with bites.
In Thursday’s mediation, Linder’s attorneys are expected to tell their counterparts that his face, neck, arms and back got all chewed while he slept soundly at the resort’s Jack Nicklaus-themed villa, one of the grounds’ nicest.
“I was deceived by Trump’s image,” Linder told Gossip Extra in an interview last year. “It’s a five-star resort where this shouldn’t happen. It was really traumatic.”
Neither he nor his lawyers returned calls and emails for comment on the eve of the big mediation.
Linder, 63, of New Jersey, said last year the aftermath of the bug attack was even more humiliating that the actual injuries, including spending 24 hours with his body covered in disinfecting ointment.
He also said he abandoned several suits at the resort from fear they’d shelter Trump’s bugs while he traveled home.
The Doral’s defense, so far, is that Linder “conducted himself so carelessly and negligently that his conduct was the sole proximate cause or contributing cause” to the bug covering his body.
In their response to the suit, however, Trump’s lawyers didn’t explain just how Linder was allegedly negligent.
