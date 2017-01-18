Trump Doral’s bedbug lawsuit coming to a head

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies Pause

1:21 Miami Beach man arrested for Twitter threats against Donald Trump

1:51 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez on the State of the County

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

1:02 South Florida women head to Women's March in D.C.

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

0:15 Gunshots are heard during the MLK Day celebration

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape