Nova Southeastern arena, get ready for a new name

Another South Florida arena is getting a name makeover.
Later this week, the former Nova Southeastern University Arena on the school’s Davie campus will become known as the Rick Case Arena.
Car dealer and philanthropist Rick Case, 74, who lives in a $10 million mansion on Hillsboro Mile in Hillsboro Beach, made sure of that by making a major contribution to the school.
“It’s at perpetuity,” Case says after the new name. “I guess that’s forever.”
He’s very uneasy talking about how much he donated for the privilege to see his name on the home of the Sharks. All Case would say is that he made “some commitment” to the school. That includes paying for scholarships for undergrads, but he declined to say how many.
“I’ve been on the school’s board of trustees for 15 years,” the soft-spoken car guy said. “And we’ve made over $100 million in improvements.”
Case says the 5,000-seat venue is “a fantastic venue that’s centrally located in Broward County.”
It’s all about making Broward’s private university more visible, Case says.
“With my name on the arena, I’m hoping we’ll be able to attract more activities, more big events. Every time there’s a major concert, that brings people to this beautiful campus who didn’t realize what we have here.”
As for putting the name of his wife Rita on the venue’s outside wall, like it is at the Rick and Rita Case Boys and Girls Club, Case says he’s fine going it alone.
“I’m the one who’s on the board of trustees,” he said.
