Stinky ‘Real Housewives’ court case is in Miami-Dade judge’s hands now

One of the strangest court cases in Miami-Dade County history is coming to a head later this month after nearly two years of legal wrangling.
Lawyers for former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Joanna Krupa, the plaintiff, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” standout Brandi Glanville are set to argue before Judge Pedro Echarte on whether he should throw out a slander case involving the two actresses.
The subject matter is delicate: It’s about rumors allegedly spread by Glanville in 2013 and 2014 that a foul odor emanates from Krupa’s lady parts.
And on Jan. 24, Echarte will have to decide whether Granville’s statements on Bravo, the cable outfit that owns the “Real Housewives” franchise, fall under a statute of limitation.
Glanville’s side says the one-year limitation of California, where the statement was made, should be considered. If that were the case, the lawsuit would be dismissed.
Krupa’s attorney, Ray Rafool, says only a fool would use California law in Florida, where the limit is two years. If the judge picks Florida, the case will likely go to a trial later this year.
“It’s unlikely the judge will throw the case out on that argument,” Rafool says. “Joanna was and is a resident of Florida, so there’s no reason to use California standards.”
What makes that motion even more important is that Rafool won the right to ask Glanville for punitive damages since Glanville made the un-hygienic accusations — she claims she was just repeating what a former lover of Krupa’s told her — willfully and more than once.
“Punitive damages are supposed to punish a person in her wallet,” Rafool said. “The award will be proportionate to Glanville’s wealth.”
That’s estimated to be in the $4.7 million range, mostly from Glanville’s divorce from “Third Watch” star Eddie Cibian in 2010.
Glanville's lawyer in Jacksonville didn't return a call or respond to an email for comment.
