David Cassidy: I woke up in debt this morning

When David Cassidy bolted Fort Lauderdale for California after years of divorce litigation, battling debtors, a foreclosure and driving woes that made worldwide news, he didn’t leave debt-free.
If you believe a lawsuit in Broward County going on its fourth year, the long-ago teenage heartthrob from “The Partridge Family” and singer of the 1970s anthem “I Think I Love You,” left a least one big IOU behind.
But, court records show Cassidy, 66, who now lives in North Hollywood, California, promised the Hallandale Beach personal injury firm of Rodier & Rodier he would never pay for their services.
So far, he’s made good on that promise.
Cassidy’s cellphone voice mailbox is full and he was not reachable for comment. Rodier & Rodier’s Bryan Rodier didn’t reply to an email for comments.
According to the court papers, the case filed in 2013 was somewhat stalled when Cassidy, who still performs occasionally in Las Vegas and at smaller clubs, filed for bankruptcy.
At the time, he claimed debts in the range of $500,000 with no real income. Records then showed he let a credit line with Wells Fargo spiral out of control and balloon to $292,598.
He also rang up about $30,000 in credit card debts with both American Express and Citibank, the records show.
In 2012, Cassidy surrendered his $1.35 million investment condo in downtown Fort Lauderdale to a bank in a foreclosure action.
And the singer’s $4 million house in Harbor Beach was sold for $2 million to plug the financial holes.
And if Cassidy thought he could make a new start of it in LaLaLand, Rodier & Rodier said: “Not so fast!”
Their complaint shows the firm represented Cassidy in one of three DUIs he was charged with in 2010-13 and a lawsuit brought by a neighbor who was a partner in a horse racing stable.
The settlement of that lawsuit was confidential, but Cassidy’s bills are not: $134,221.50, and interests are in the $6,000 range.
The case is expected to wrap up later this year.
