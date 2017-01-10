He bought two bottles of wine on Fisher Island and left $87,000 richer

An electronic snafu at the tiny Island Market grocery store on swank Fisher Island made a man who’d come in to buy two measly bottles of wine more than $87,000 richer.
And it took a lawsuit and more than a year of wrangling for the Fisher Island Club-owned market and JP Morgan Chase Bank to set the giant mistake right.
Here’s what happened:
Back on Oct. 15, 2015, according to the lawsuit filed in a Miami-Dade County court, a shopper named Jose E. Garcia entered in chi-chi market to buy two bottles of wine, total $58.40.
When it came time to pay, Garcia handed the clerk his Chase credit card. A computer error at the counter, however, caused Garcia’s card to be charged $86,891.02.
It was a whopper of a mistake, but the clerk noticed and immediately credited back Garcia’s card with the entire amount, minus the cost of the wine.
Unbeknownst to everyone involved, according to the lawsuit, Chase never accepted the giant charge on Garcia’s card.
But it did draw the money from the Island Market’s account and into Garcia’s account.
The club tried to get its money back for more than a year, according to the lawsuit.
“Chase has failed to provide contact information for Garcia,” the market’s lawsuit reads, “and has failed to provide information with regard to the disposition of the $86,921.02 taken from the Club’s bank account.”
The club filed suit last October and, if you believe the file, things finally started happening.
Two weeks ago, a note was filed into the case saying the parties reached some type of an agreement.
It is confidential, and the lawyers involved are not returning calls for comment.
Comments