‘Mall Cop’ actress: Warren Sapp body-slammed me at Super Bowl party

Warren Sapp’s being sued by a Los Angeles TV actress who claims the former NFL star body-slammed her at an ESPN party while he was being escorted out by bouncers.
The incident allegedly occurred that fateful Super Bowl weekend in 2015 in Scottsdale, Arizona. You know the one, when former University of Miami lineman Sapp was arrested hours after the big game between the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in connection with an assault on a hooker.
Now, if you believe a lawsuit just filed in a Broward County circuit court by a 50-year-old TV series regular with the unlikely name of Paul Trickey, Sapp injured her seriously a couple days before the hooker incident.
According to the filing Trickey, whose body of work includes “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” and “Attack Of The 50-Foot Cheerleader,” was minding her own business at an ESPN pre-Super Bowl party in the early hours of Jan. 31, 2015, when she was allegedly knocked to the ground.
The lawsuit reads Sapp, 44, was being escorted out when “he struck her with his body,” causing her to hit the floor.
Trickey says he should’ve looked around him as he “quickly” departed the party. Sapp, the complaint reads, “exhibited negligent use of force or body kinetics” and was drunk and unruly when he ran into her.
Trickey claims she suffered “severe bodily injuries.”
“There are places in my body I didn’t know existed that are still hurting two years later,” Tricked said in an interview. “I’ve had constant pain shooting through my body since.
“He was pretty tanked that night, and it didn’t surprise me to hear he was arrested a couple days later.”
When Hollywood, Florida, resident Sapp was reached on his cellphone, he laughed hysterically when told about the lawsuit and hung up the phone.
Sapp was fired from his $45,000 a month job as analyst at the NFL Network in the wake of his arrest. He hasn't reappeared on TV on a regular basis since.
