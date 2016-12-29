Joanna Krupa drops price on Miami condo

It could cost you much less to live like a supermodel in downtown Miami now that catwalker Joanna Krupa has discounted her condo high above the urban fray.
The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star has made it clear her time in the Magic City was done after Bravo dropped the show for good last year.
So she put the posh condo she owns with her nightclub entrepreneur husband Romain Zago on the 42nd floor of the Four Seasons building on Brickell on the market for $2.5 million.
That was in July. Six months later, Krupa celebrated the holidays by lowering the asking price by nearly 20 percent. The crib’s now on sale for $2.1 million!
Even at that price — it is, after all, just a two-bedroomer — no need to shed a tear for the Polish stunner: Krupa will make a penny as pretty as she is. She bought the condo for $1.4 million in September 2013.
So, what do you get for one percenter’s dough?
The views, of course, plus a remodeling job that included marble flooring, digitally-controlled blinds and blackouts, LED mood lighting and, the truly nice touch, a water filtration system that fills the Roman bathtub with spring-quality water.
The broker who has the listing didn’t return calls for comment.
