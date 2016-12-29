Joanna Krupa drops price on Miami condo

1:11 Mall brawl at Sawgrass Mills Pause

2:48 Opa-locka was draining customers' deposits

1:39 New Everglades exhibit at Zoo Miami

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media

1:26 FIU QB leads teammates to church

5:35 Crash leaves bus on edge of drop off in Cuba

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community