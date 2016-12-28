Marc Anthony files for divorce from third wife

Latin crooner Marc Anthony has just filed for divorce from his third wife in a Miami-Dade County court, records here show.
In his petition, Anthony claims the marriage with wife of two years Shannon De Lima, a Venezuelan model 20 years younger than the 48-year-old performer of You Sang To Me, is “irretrievably broken.”
The court documents hint at an agreement between the two, something that could substantially speed up the process.
Anthony filed his divorce petition Dec. 16, according to county records, and De Lima was served three days before Christmas.
They were married in the Dominican Republic Nov. 11, 2014, three months after his divorce from fellow singer Jennifer Lopez was finalized.
Last year, the couple paid $5.1 million for a nine-bedroom house in the Doronne Estates in Pinecrest.
Neither of their lawyers returned calls for comment or responded to emails.
Anthony and De Lima don’t have children together, but Anthony has five children by three other women: a daughter with long ago galpal Debbie Rosado; two sons with first wife and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres; and twins, a boy and a girl, with J-Lo. De Lima has a son from a previous relationship.
Speaking of Lopez: Anthony planted a passionate kiss on Lopez’ mouth while on the stage of the Latin Grammys last month, sparking a round of rumors that Lopez’ breakup with dancer Casper Smart triggered Anthony’s desire to get out of his marriage with De Lima and back into Lopez’ life.
Lopez, meanwhile, has been Instagramming photos of her and hip-hop star Drake, photos that are considered nothing more than a publicity stunt.
