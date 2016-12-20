Miami Beach Pucci’s Pizza owner sues his own attorney

Miami Beach nightlife impresario Tommy Pooch has filed a malpractice lawsuit against high-profile attorney Richard Wolfe.
In the action filed last month in a Miami-Dade County circuit court, Pooch, whose real name is Thomas Puccio, says Wolfe was hired to settle three lawsuits filed by employees against Pooch’s pizza joints, Pucci’s Pizza.
The controversy involves settlements negotiated in 2014 with three workers at the Pucci’s Pizza on Washington Avenue. According to the lawsuit, Wolfe asked Pooch for $19,000 to pay for the settlements ($5,000 for two and $7,000 for a third) plus legal fees.
Unbeknownst to Pooch, according to the complaint, one of the employees went through with his case and eventually registered a default judgment against the pizza joint – for $46,715!
Pooch says he had to borrow money to pay the debt, and now he wants Wolfe to chip in.
Wolfe has yet to file his response.
“I did right by him,” Wolfe said. “I’ve saved him a lot of money over the years, and still he’s trying to embarrass me. He messed up, but now he is looking for someone else to pay the judgment against him.”
Pooch’s lawyer in the case didn’t return a call for comment.
