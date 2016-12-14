Rosie flees Trump’s neighborhood, could be headed back to South Beach

Was it her proximity to Donald Trump, the man who called her a pig?
Or is it just that TV and radio gab queen Rosie O’Donnell is having a hard time finding a Florida crib she really digs since she left Star Island after 18 years of waterfront living?
Whatever it is, O’Donnell has listed for sale yet another one of her South Florida properties slightly more than a year after moving in — and Gossip Extra hears she is heading back to Miami Beach.
The latest house she’s trying to unload is near downtown West Palm Beach and across the Intracoastal from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. It’s on the market for $6.05 million, according to real estate listings.
O’Donnell’s listing agent didn’t return calls for comment, but another Realtor who asked not to remain nameless said the buzz in the rock pile biz is that Rosie wants to move back to the Miami Beach area.
“I’m hearing she misses the bustle of the city,” the source said, “and she’s ready to give it another try.”
O’Donnell, 54, left Star Island in 2013 partly because she hated the tour boats stopping outside her dock. So, after nearly two decades as a South Beach regular, she sold her mansion for $12.6 million.
Within months, O’Donnell spent $5 million on Casey Key, near Sarasota, at a knife’s throw from horror master Stephen King.
The movers’ trucks had barely pulled away when O’Donnell listed that house for sale and started looking in Palm Beach County.
At one point, she had a contract to buy “Grease” sweetheart Olivia Newton-John’s property near the historic Jupiter lighthouse, but the suicide of a contractor who was readying the house for Rosie convinced her to buy in West Palm Beach instead.
O’Donnell spent $5.27 million in the bohemian Northwood area of West Palm Beach then poured quite a bit of money into the renovation of the 1957 house. However, she was seldom seen in the chi-chi eateries of the predominantly gay neighborhood.
“She’ll be lucky to break even,” the source said.
