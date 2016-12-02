Ex road manager sues D.J. Irie

D.J. Irie is being sued by his former road manager. The popular Miami Heat disc jockey, whose real name is Ian Grocher, allegedly gave his then-employee a nasty beat down in a Toronto nightclub Feb. 13, during the NBA’s All Star Weekend.
Now Irie’s alleged victim, Jason Kasten, wants him to pay for the consequences, which according to the lawsuit included medical care and “disfigurement.”
Kasten declined comment and referred questions to his lawyer, Jordan Shaw.
“This was not an isolated incident,” Shaw said. “We have several affidavits from witnesses who saw Mr. Grocher scream at my client in the past.” Kasten finally quit shortly after the incident. He worked for Irie for three years.
Irie apparently had a problem with the presence of a person he disliked at his table and asked Kasten to kick out the hanger-on. Shaw said Irie was drunk and became belligerent toward Kasten when Kasten asked him to calm down.
“DJ Irie began orally berating plaintiff while holding the back of his neck and spitting in his face,” the complaint reads.
Kasten tried to walk away, according to the lawsuit, but Irie allegedly charged Kasten and punched him in the head and face. Irie’s lawyer did not return a call and email requesting comment.
Beckhams on Star Island?
Retired soccer sensation David Beckham, who’s trying to start a Major League Soccer team in Miami, and his singer wife Victoria Beckham are said to be eyeing a house on Star Island.
And the $16.5 million-property at 45 Star Island Drive happens to be owned by local celebs, reality TV star Lea Black and her lawyer-to-the-stars husband Roy Black.
Lea Black confirmed the Los Angeles-based Beckhams have yet to visit in person but had several of their reps check it out.
“I’m told by our realtor that he took the Beckhams’ people to the house,” said Lea Black, who starred in “Real Housewives of Miami.” “It’s a great property.”
On Star Island, Becks and Posh Spice would be in excellent company. The Blacks’ property is the first on the island from the MacArthur Causeway bridge. And it’s within earshot of singer Gloria Estefan’s property as well as four doors down from Sean P. Diddy Combs’ place.
It's a 10,000-square-foot behemoth with 10 bedrooms, 10 and a half bathrooms built in 1981 with 190 feet of waterfront and a dock. It came on the market last year for $18 million.
Pop star sells home
Pop star Jason Derulo finally sold his Coconut Creek mansion earlier this month for $1.9 million, making the single family house’s sale one of the highest ever in the Broward County city.
The Nov. 14 deal has yet to be recorded. But Derulo, the singer of “Wiggle,” “Talk Dirty” and “Trumpets,” signed on the dotted line when out-of-state buyers offered just $50,000 less than the asking price, sight unseen.
“The buyers don’t want to be known, but they are not as famous as Jason,” said Realtor Alexander Goldstein, broker and CEO of Miles Goldstein Real Estate of Hollywood. “It’s a property with two acres of land, 11,000 square feet under air and seven bedrooms. There’s a good reason it’s the second most expensive house in Coconut Creek ever.”
So, where’s Derulo going? Fret not, six-pack lovers. The singer is looking for some else a little closer to the beach.
Derulo bought the digs at 7555 NW 39th Ave. in 2012 for $1.75 million.
