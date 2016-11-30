Are David and Victoria Beckham buying Star Island home?

Retired soccer sensation David Beckham, who’s trying to start a Major League Soccer team in Miami, and his singer wife Victoria Beckham are said to be eyeing a house on Star Island.
And the $16.5 million-property at 45 Star Island Drive happens to be owned by local celebs, reality TV star Lea Black and her lawyer-to-the-stars husband Roy Black.
Lea Black confirmed the Los Angeles-based Beckhams have yet to visit in person but had several of their reps check it out.
“I’m told by our realtor that he took the Beckhams’ people to the house,” said Lea Black, who starred in “Real Housewives of Miami.” “It’s a great property.”
David Beckham announced two years ago he, “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller and partner Marcelo Claure, a Bolivian businessman, were awarded an MLS franchise in Miami. After months of negotiations with public officials all over South Florida, the group recently closed on two parcels of land in Overtown to build a 25,000-seat stadium.
On Star Island, meanwhile, Becks and Posh Spice would be in excellent company. The Blacks’ property is the first on the island from the MacArthur Causeway bridge. And it’s within earshot of singer Gloria Estefan’s property as well as four doors down from Sean P. Diddy Combs’ place.
The Blacks originally bought the house in 2011 for $7.1 million, according to Miami-Dade County archives but never really moved in and continued living in Coral Gables.
It's a 10,000-square-foot behemoth with 10 bedrooms, 10 and a half bathrooms built in 1981 with 190 feet of waterfront and a dock. It came on the market last year for $18 million.
Comments