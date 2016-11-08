Jennifer Lawrence, James Cameron making movie about Miami diver’s death

0:52 Confusion at polls over address change Pause

1:00 Voters head to the polls in South Florida

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

0:13 Campaign supporter does the "dougie dance" on election day

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls