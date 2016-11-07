As Pippens split, they drop sale price on Fort Lauderdale home

Divorce can be a great motivator on the real estate market.
Take former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, for example.
After letting his Fort Lauderdale canal home linger on the market for six years, the six-time NBA champ suddenly seems to be in a hurry to unload it.
Pippen, 51, and wife Larsa, a 42-year-old former “Real Housewives of Miami” star, took another $600,000 off the price of their marital house Friday, just days after Scottie filed for divorce.
The crib, in Harbor Beach, now is listed for $10.9 million, down from $11.5 million in April and a high of $16 million last year.
Pippen bought the double-lot property for $1.34 million in 2000, according to records.
At the time, he still played for the Portland Trailblazers after 11 years alongside Michael Jordan. And Pippen, an ex-Dream Teamer, took his time to meticulously build the dream home on Del Lago Drive.
There’s not a lot to dislike about the 10,000-square- foot house with six bedrooms on two floors, a lighted basketball court and an eight-seat home theater.
The house is described as “modern Italian” and is accented by the replica of Michelangelo’s Chapel Sistine painting of Adam’s creation on the foyer ceiling.
There is also 215 feet of canal frontage.
The lowering of the sale price coincides with the news that Pippen is seeking a divorce from Larsa.
Last week, Fort Lauderdale PD released audio of a Larsa call to 911 in early October on which she was crying hysterically while telling the operator her husband was scaring her.
