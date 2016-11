Club king Chris Paciello sells Miami Beach home to return to condo living

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy Pause

0:39 High school football coach pours syrup onto player's stomach, allegedly licks it off

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

1:45 David Duke erupts at Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate at Dillard University

0:41 Thug the German Shepherd cries at an animal-care facility

3:33 Day of the Dead skydive with Roberta Mancino

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the elction - Election Rewind

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer