Club king Chris Paciello sells Miami Beach home to return to condo living

Miami Beach nightclub owner Chris Paciello always seems to find a way to make a few bucks.
Paciello, 45, just sold his Alton Road house for a tidy little profit only two years after buying it, according to records.
Paciello recently opened Rockwell, Washington Avenue’s hot new club, to raves from nightscape dwellers.
But, his Realtor says, Paciello didn’t appreciate living in a single family house. So, the reformed mobster put the property on the market because he wants to move to a beachfront high-rise.
“He just doesn’t like living in a house,” said David Lombardi, who repped Paciello in the sale. “He’s a condo guy.”
The deed at 5785 Alton Rd. was signed over yesterday for $1 million, according to buyer agent Gregory Selph.
At one point, Paciello wanted $1.5 million. Records show Paciello, who returned to Miami after testifying against fellow mobsters and serving seven years in a federal penitentiary for his role in the killing of a Staten Island housewife in 1993, bought the house for $690,000 in August 2014.
The 1956 four-bedroom, 2,277-square-foot hideaway’s backyard offers sweeping views of the recently redone golf course at La Gorce County Club.
Said Selph: “The house was fully remodeled, and it’s a great location well worth the price.”
Paciello, meanwhile, still knows how to run a club. Rockwell was where former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade recently celebrated his move to the Chicago Bulls alongside wife Gabrielle Union and Heatster Chris Bosh.
