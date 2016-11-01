The 911 call from Scottie Pippen’s Fort Lauderdale home

The release today of a 911 call that former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen allegedly made Oct. 4 in Fort Lauderdale puts into perspective the trouble in her marriage with NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.
The loud, heartbreaking cries of a woman believed to be Larsa can be heard. She was crying so hard she was unable to describe to the operator what was happening.
Early in the call, the woman asks for Fort Lauderdale police because, she says, “my husband is getting aggressive with me.”
But then Scottie Pippen’s unmistakable baritone voice can be heard in the background, and at times, he responds to the operator’s questions instead of the woman.
When the operator asks her to describe the alleged abuse in one word, “verbal or physical,” Scottie Pippen, 51, can be heard responding for her: “Verbal.”
“There’s no incident,” Scottie then says as the woman composes herself and tells the operator to cancel the call.
Still, Fort Lauderdale PD responded to the canal-front house on Del Lago Drive. There was no arrest or report of injury.
But Scottie Pippen filed for divorce two weeks later and Larsa, mother of four, counter-sued Tuesday in a Broward County court. Both are claiming their marriage is irretrievably broken.
Pippen was best known for his six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls as Michael Jordan’s faithful lieutenant.
He and Larsa were married in 1997.
Comments