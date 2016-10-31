Justin Bieber’s deposition-or-get-arrested deadline passes — what did he do?

Pop star Justin Bieber staved off the threat of a warrant for his arrest Monday in Miami.
Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge Gerald Bagley had given the singer until midnight to turn up for a deposition in a civil case after months of trying to avoid the sit down.
Otherwise, the Biebs would have been the target of a procedure in which any law enforcement official could have arrested him and shipped him to Miami.
The ultimatum interfered with the Sorry singer’s European tour. So, his people did the next best thing to having their boy fly to Miami in between shows in the United Kingdom: They settled the case.
“The matter has been resolved,” said Mark DiCowden, the Aventura lawyer who represents Manuel Munoz.
The Miami Beach paparazzo filed two years ago, claiming he watched Bieber order his bodyguards to track him down.
DiCowden said he couldn’t comment further since the settlement came with a confidentiality clause that prevents anyone from talking about it.
Bieber’s Miami lawyer didn’t reply to emails for comment.
But if previous cases are telling, then it’s safe to assume that Bieber shelled out some serious cash.
Over the past three years, he has paid millions to more than a dozen photographers throughout the world, including another one in Miami Beach.
Munoz was chased by Biebers’ beefy guards from a Collins Avenue nightclub into a Subway sandwich store in January 2014 after he took photos of Bieber with a woman who wasn’t his then on-again-off-again galpal, Selena Gomez.
