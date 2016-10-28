Dwyane Wade’s sons can join him in Chicago, judge rules

Before Dwyane Wade could fully embrace his move to the Chicago Bulls, there was one last bureaucratic hurdle the three-time NBA champ had to jump in his former hometown of Miami.
He had to get Miami-Dade County Circuit Court Judge George Sarduy’s permission to take his children with him.
That’s now done.
Last week, Sarduy granted Wade’s petition to have his two eldest boys moved to Chicago despite protests from their mother and Wade’s ex-wife, Siovaughn Funches.
Sarduy found the move to be “in the best interest of the children,” the paperwork reads, and he found “no good cause not to permit the relocation.”
Fourteen-year-old Zaire and his brother, Zion, 9, will have to continue visiting their mother in Atlanta, where she now lives, according to the paperwork.
The war between Wade, who has the kids’ full custody, and his high school sweetheart has been raging for nearly 10 years and has cost Wade well over $10 million in legal fees. They have filed more than 300 motions in courts in Miami and Chicago.
He originally filed for divorce in 2007 and, although the divorce became final in 2010 and the baller married actress Gabrielle Union in 2014, the Wades have continued to battle.
Siovaughn, who told Sarduy that the children’s move to Chicago would make her life harder because of the distance, recently asked for their $5 million settlement to be reopened after he signed a $47 million contract with the Bulls.
She also wrote an autobiography in which she described life in Miami as a “prison” and claims an unnamed Heat teammate of Wade’s once offered to get back at Wade by proposing sex while inside AmericanAirlines Arena. She turned him down.
Comments