Where’s Livan? Retired Marlin star is eluding lawsuit

New trend?
Justin Bieber isn’t the only celebrity facing arrest in Miami because he won’t sit down with lawyers who sued him.
Livan Hernandez, the World Series-winning 1997 Florida Marlins pitching sensation, is scheduled to get a talking-to from a Miami-Dade County judge next week because he, too, isn’t cooperating with a former fan who sued him, according to court records.
Hernandez, now 41 and a Major League retiree, was sued in Judge Eric Hendon’s court earlier this year because he allegedly failed to pay back a loan made to him by a diehard baseball fan who idolized Hernandez.
Hernandez and former galpal Yenni Avendano were named as defendants in a breach of contract lawsuit brought by Miami businessman German Carreno Rodriguez.
In his scathing lawsuit, Rodriguez claims the couple befriended him, partied with him, went to fancy dinners, played golf with him then asked to loan them $220,000 for a “short while,” according to the paperwork.
Two years later, Rodriguez says he still hasn’t seen any of the money, and he is finding the length of his wait anything but “short.”
So Hendon wants to see Hernandez on Tuesday, but records show the retired ballplayer has no lawyer, and process servers are having a hard time catching up to him.
“He can hide, but he can’t run for ever,” said Robert Frankel, Rodriguez’s attorney. “He’ll turn up somewhere.
