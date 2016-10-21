Chris Evert buys new house in Boca Raton

Fort Lauderdale tennis great Chris Evert just got herself a classy new house, in Boca Raton.
On Tuesday, the seven-time French Open winner Evert closed on a $4.9 million three-bedroom, 4-bathroom pad in the yachting community of The Sanctuary.
The 6,500-square-foot deep-water estate is a study in pure Florida understated luxury, white on beige on white.
The home boasts 94 feet of Intracoastal waterfront and, according to a MLS description of the home, “rows of blueberry trees line the double-door entry to the seamless living spaces with finishes of French washed oak, honed French Vanilla marble and matte Venetian plaster, all in a palette of soft muted tones.
“Walls of retractable glass doors line the open great room and morning room, joining these spaces to the outdoor lounge areas featuring a canvas covered pergola by the artfully designed pool.”
Evert hasn’t given up her old house in the nearby Polo Club of Boca Raton yet, though she put it on the market for $6 million last month.
The 61-year-old bought that place back in 2003 for $2.8 million. She got to keep it as part of a settlement with ex-husband Andy Mill when she divorced him in 2006 so that she could marry golf legend Greg Norman. Evert divorced Norman in 2009 and is officially single.
Evert, who was the number one tennis player in the world back in the 1970s and early 1980s, is still a heavyweight on the tennis scene with her Evert Tennis Academy and the Chris Evert Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic, a celebrity fundraiser set for Nov. 18-20 in Delray Beach.
