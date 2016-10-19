Flo Rida, homeowners association clash in Broward

In his latest hit “My House,” hip-hop superstar Flo Rida invites a proverbial babe to “take control.”
Some folks want to take control of Flo’s $1.76 million Broward County house, all right.
The homeowners association where Flo’s Southwest Ranches crib is located, Island at Spring Valley, has placed a lien on the mansion for nonpayment of monthly maintenance fees.
And just two months ago, the town’s administration fined Flo for a code violation.
So much for the song’s champagne popping!
Records show Flo bought his 2.3-acre Sunset Lane ranch in 2009. The main house boasts four bedrooms and 7,000 square feet of space with an indoor koi pond, while the grounds have a lighted tennis court and an air-conditioned barn with four stalls.
Things appear to have gone well for Flo in the Ranches until earlier this year, when the HOA dropped a lien on him.
According to the paperwork, he didn’t pay the $205-a-month fee between October 2015 and April. With penalties, he now owes $1,230.
Then in August, town fathers placed another lien on the house after they fined him $500 for putting too much garbage out for pickup May 31.
Residents, according to town ordinances, can’t put out more than 12 cubic yards for pickup — and Flo did just that. The town assessed another $150 for good measure for a violation hearing he failed to attend.
Obviously, the singer of hits likes “Wild Ones,” “Whistle” and “Low” shouldn’t have too much of a problem paying.
When he gets to it.
“Overgrown vegetation,” Reginald Mathis, the singer’s lawyer, wrote in a text after he was asked about the liens. “And we’re remodeling.”
Comments