Fort Lauderdale woman sends personal statement to Trump

When Donald Trump’s campaign sent out an urgent plea for money, South Florida birth photographer Emily Robinson sent back what she said she thought Trump probably really wanted.
Well, instead of putting a donation in Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee’s pre-paid mailer she enclosed a clump of pubic hair and the following letter:
“Dear Mr. Trump, I’m not able to mail you my actual p----, so I’ve included the next best thing. Cheers, Emily.”
Robinson posted a photograph of the whole thing on her Facebook page with the caption: “Yes I did. #protest” and was met with thousands of supporters.
Needless to say, this was all in reaction to a what Palm Beach candidate Trump called his “locker room talk” captured on a hot mic in 2005.
Robinson told Us Weekly “Donald Trump is a disgusting pig of a person and represents everything that females hate about existing in life as a woman. I felt better after I mailed the letter. I felt relieved.”
Diddy case set
While lawsuits filed by photographers against pop star Justin Bieber get the headlines, another Miami case in which a celeb allegedly attacked a shutterbug is headed to trial later this year.
Rap mogul/singer/actor Sean “Diddy” Combs and two bodyguards are accused of punching, chocking and attempting to rob a paparazzo in Miami Beach on New Year’s Eve 2011.
The case has been dragging in court for almost four years because, if you believe the photographer’s lawyers, Combs has made it difficult to get his deposition.
But records show the case is now set for a jury trial scheduled to start Nov. 28.
Here are the facts, according to plaintiff Gustavo Garces:
Garces was standing by the DoubleTree Grand Biscayne Bay Hotel in downtown Miami when he noticed the artist formerly known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy sitting in a car by the entrance.
Garces claims he started taking photos of Combs inside the car when the occasional actor and bodyguards Kwmae Sandy and Neil Dominique jumped out and charged him.
“Sandy proceeded to repeatedly punch the plaintiff in and around his ribs,” the complaint reads, while “Dominique subdued the plaintiff in a headlock, therefore preventing the plaintiff from breathing and allowing Sandy to continue his vicious attack.”
The paperwork shows Combs stood by during the alleged attack but is accused of directing his musclemen to grab Garces’ cameras.
Garces called police but says they arrived after Combs’ crew had cleared out.
Court records show Combs, who owns a mansion on Star Island, was able to avoid getting deposed. But he was ordered by Judge Rodney Smith last month to make himself available before the trial.
Combs publicist Cindi Berger gave this statement, calling the lawsuit: “totally meritless. It’s a money grabbing. Mr. Combs has been cooperating, and he was in the hotel at the time of the incident.”
Last year, Bieber settled with a paparazzo who sued him after being roughed up by his bodyguards. The singer continues to deal with a second lawsuit.
capponi suit settled
The lawsuit brought against Miami Beach nightlife impresario Michael Capponi by a UK-based insurer who claimed it shouldn’t have to pay the hundreds of thousands in damages from Capponi’s boat crash last year has been quietly dismissed.
The terms are confidential, but the dismissal papers say Capponi and Great Lakes Reinsurance, who were supposed to head to trial later this year, must bear their respective legal costs. That often indicates there’s no winner in the case.
“Why are you asking me about this,” Capponi said when reached by telephone last week. “I’m in Haiti right now, driving a bunch of supplies to Hurricane Matthew victims up in the mountains. We settled confidentially. That’s it.”
In March 2015, well-known entrepreneur Capponi was at the helm of his 25-foot Cris Craft Corsair motorboat when he fainted, he reported. The boat, seemingly at full throttle, slammed head-on into a seawall by the Miami Beach Coast Guard Station, seriously injuring Capponi and his female rider, Brooke Biederman.
The Coast Guard’s security video caught the crash, and the footage of the harrowing incident went viral.
Within weeks, however, Great Lakes Reinsurance filed suit to get a judge to declare whether it needed to pay for the totaled boat and medical treatment for the riders. The company claimed it shouldn’t because Capponi lied on his insurance application when he claimed no criminal arrest.
Great Lakes figured out Capponi had been arrested on a DUI charge in 2002 and was convicted in 2003. Had it known, the company claimed, it would have charged Capponi a premium much higher than the $3,500 a year he was paying, or it would have refused to insure him on the water for $500,000.
Capponi argued the application asked for his history for just a period of five years, and his arrest came way before he asked for insurance.
Great Lakes also wanted the judge to force Capponi to pay back a $70,000 claim it paid Capponi for a February 2014 grounding of the same boat.
