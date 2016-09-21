New suit against Trump property has Miami connection

Earlier this years, Donald Trump’s Trump National Doral Miami was sued by a guest who claimed he was attacked by dozens of bed bugs while staying at the luxury golf resort.
Now, another South Florida resort bearing presidential wannabe Donald Trump’s name is getting sued, this time by a Jewish would-be employee who says she was discriminated against.
Plaintiff Goldie James was relocating to South Florida from a stint at the Ritz-Carlton in Phoenix when, in July 2015, she applied for a guest relations/concierge position at the fancy Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach.
According to the lawsuit, James, who also happens to be a synagogue cantor, had been communicating with resort officials for months until she was interviewed.
James said she made it clear in her early contacts with Trump International that she needed every Saturday off “for Shabbat observance.”
Resort guest relations manager Kamal Kanahan, according to the complaint, told James it would not be a problem and said he’d schedule her week around the Jewish day of prayer.
James then interviewed in person at the resort with human resources officials, who allegedly asked her to return for one final chat.
“About 45 minutes later,” the paperwork reads, “the plaintiff was informed that they withdrew the offer and were revoking her application.”
James claims she was told it was due to the fact she couldn’t work on Saturday despite the fact she was highly qualified, the complaint reads.
James claims the rejection caused “damage to her reputation, confidence and self-esteem.”
Owned by developers Gil and Leslie Dezer, the hotel is part of a licensing deal with the billionaire politician Trump. Because the property bears The Donald’s name, Trump International Beach Resort has to maintain a certain standard in customer service. And Trump is a big part of its marketing plan: The spa now proposes to make guests’ bodies “great again.”
The complaint doesn’t name the Dezers or Trump, whose Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago became a beacon of integration for Jews in a town where social clubs were segregated.
Neither Chad Levy, James’ attorney, nor resort General Manager Linda Geyer returned calls for comment.
