Police chase SUV taken from movie shoot near US Capitol

The Associated Press

May 31, 2018 09:12 PM

WASHINGTON

Authorities say a vehicle that crashed and caught fire while fleeing police in Washington, D.C. had been stolen from a movie shoot near the U.S. Capitol.

The Washington Post reports a police report says the owner was loading items into the back of the SUV when a man jumped inside and drove off Thursday.

U.S. Park Police spokesman Sgt. James Dingeldein says the vehicle was spotted and a police pursuit ensued, but supervisors ordered it stopped. Moments later, the GMC Yukon was seen striking a vehicle and was on fire.

A bystander tried to help the man as he got out of the Yukon, but he hit that person and fled. Thirty-six-year-old Dustin W. Smith, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was charged with offenses that include auto theft. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

