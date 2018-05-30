WSVN-Ch. 7 anchor Belkys Nerey is engaged. Who's the lucky guy?

Love was in the air Wednesday evening on the WSVN-Ch. 7 nightly newscast.
Craig Stevens announced on social media that his co-anchor, Belkys Nerey, 51, was engaged.
"A warm welcome back to the newly engaged work 'wife' so happy for you both," wrote Stevens with a pic of the beaming Miami native showing off a ring on the set. In the post, which appeared on Facebook and Instagram, the TV personality tagged Demetri S. Mouratis, the lucky groom to be.
According to Nerey's Facebook, after covering the royal wedding, she embarked on a romantic trip with Mouratis to Paris. That's where he put "a ring on it," according to a May 24 post on her Twitter account.
According to his Linked In profile, her fiance is a software engineer.
Congrats to both!
