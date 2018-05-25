People

Tennessee woman convicted of killing grandson's mother

The Associated Press

May 25, 2018 05:38 PM

GREENEVILLE, Tenn.

A Tennessee woman has been convicted of killing her grandson's mother in 2016.

The Greeneville Sun reports that a Greene County Criminal Court jury found 52-year-old Vonda Star Smith guilty Friday of one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Jessie Nicole Morrison.

Judge John F. Dugger Jr. sentenced Smith to life in prison on the first-degree murder count and set a June 25 sentencing hearing date for the second-degree murder count.

An autopsy indicated Morrison died of blunt force injuries.

Smith is the grandmother of Morrison's oldest son, who was 3 at the time his mother died. Dr. Matrina J. Schmidt, who performed the autopsy, testified that Morrison was about 16 weeks' pregnant when she died.

