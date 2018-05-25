Civils rights activists rally outside of NFL headquarters

New York Councilman Jumaane D. Williams, second from right, with the help of Kirsten John Foy, second from left, Northeast Regional Director of the National Action Network, holds a jersey with Colin Kaepernick's name on the back, during a rally of civil rights activists outside of the NFL’s headquarters, Friday, May 25, 2018, in New York. About 50 people gathered to protest the NFL’s new policy aimed at ending player protests during the playing of the national anthem in stadiums before games. Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, started the movement of taking a knee during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality two seasons ago. Ralph Russo AP Photo