From snipers to moms: World War II exhibit focuses on women

In this Monday, May 21, 2018, photo, Sue Wilkins, director of education at The International Museum of World War II, in Natick, Mass., stands near a 1933 propaganda poster, right, that praised the Nazi organization German Labor Front, which was created after the Nazis eliminated trade unions. A mannequin, center, displays a uniform of the Nazi Lebensborn program, designed to be worn by women bearing children considered by the state as racially valuable. They are part of a new exhibition called "Women in WWII: On the Home Fronts and the Battlefronts" at the museum explores the important and unconventional roles women played in every large nation that fought in World War II. Steven Senne AP Photo