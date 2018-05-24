Correction: Mark Twain Prize-Louis-Dreyfus story

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses in the press room with her awards for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding comedy series for "Veep" at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is being honored with the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for a lifetime in comedy. The veteran actress and comedian will be the 21st recipient of the Twain prize. The Kennedy Center announced her selection Wednesday and she will be celebrated at a gala event on October 31. AP Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision