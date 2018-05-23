Philip Roth: a generation's defining voice

FILE - In this March 22, 1993 file photo, American author Philip Roth is seen during an interview promoting his new book "Operation Shylock: A Confession," in New York. Roth, a prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, has died. at age 85. His death was confirmed by his literary agent, Andrew Wylie, who said Roth died Tuesday night, May 22, 2018, of congestive heart failure. (AP Photo, File)